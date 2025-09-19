Meet the new Disney (video)

Dutch talk show host Lubach shares a hilarious-if-it-wasn't-true video promoting Disney's next steps in the race to see which corporation can kowtow to Trump faster.

Apple CEO Tim Cook presented Trump with a shiny trophy, while Amazon, Meta, and YouTube sponsored an Easter event at the White House, and the list goes on. We're losing everything that made America great and leaning deep into the fascist state. At least the Dutch still have free speech.

