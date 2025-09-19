Tá muintir Bhaile Átha Cliath ag iarraidh Taco Bell

Dublin has been blessed with its first Taco Bell, and everyone's favorite Irishman was first in line.

The company's new outlet in Co Meath will also feature an M&S Food "shop-in-shop," a new Braeburn Coffee Café and a Burger King restaurant… …Applegreen also said the motorway service area is part of a €1 billion plan to expand its business in Ireland, the UK and the US over the next five years. Seamus Stapleton, managing director of the business' Republic of Ireland arm, previously said the company plans to open several additional Taco Bell restaurants at its locations here during that period. RTE.ie

I may live in a city with excellent Mexican food, but there are times I still want Taco Bell. I am also always entertained by how the drive-thru I use constantly smells like marijuana. The approach to the windows is via a tunnel, and the vaping and joint smoking even overpowers automotive exhaust. Thankfully, I have not seen anyone ripping a bong, as getting bong water all over your car would be awful.

Previously:

• Pranksters prove Taco Bell's AI drive-thrus not ready for prime time

• Taco Bell clothing line inches us a step closer to Idiocracy

• Yet another subscription service emerges… this time, from Taco Bell

• After man orders 18,000 waters, Taco Bell reconsiders AI drive-through

• Taco Bell is recalling 2.3 million pounds of ground beef for metal shavings