Colin Kaepernick is paying for an independent autopsy of Demartravion "Trey" Reed

The circumstances of Demartravion "Trey" Reed's death remain clouded as his family has been given conflicting and confusing reports as to where, when, and how the Delta State University student was found dead. Renowned activist and athlete Colin Kaepernick has stepped up to pay for an independent autopsy.

Reed was found dead and hanging from a tree at the Mississippi school on Monday (Sept. 15), but his family said they have received conflicting reports on the nature of his death. "The family does not know exactly what happened on September the 15th of 2025," said family attorney Vanessa J. Jones. "We are seeking answers from Delta State University. We're seeking answers from the coroner's office." Jones said that when his family was first told about his death, police officers claimed that he was found dead in his dorm room, not hanging from a tree. They learned that he was found hanging from a tree on the university campus when the media reported on it. Officials said there's no evidence of foul play based on preliminary investigations, something the NAACP cast doubt on in a statement that asserted Reed was "lynched." Complex

It seems unlikely that a young man who was reportedly enthusiastic about his school and his future would commit suicide. Early reports that Reed had broken bones have been denied by the Bolivar County Coroner's Office, and Reed's death was proclaimed "self-done." The circumstances surrounding the misreporting of where Reed and the state of his body leave his family seeking answers.

