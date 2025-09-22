40-year-old arcade game OutRun ported to 27-year-old Game Boy Color

Home conversions of Sega's spectacular arcade racer OutRun were famously rough; even its own Megadrive port was years late and lacking. To see such a perfect conversion to the low-res Game Boy Color, then, is really something. Rocketship Park got everything right that could have been, given the constraints of a 27-year-old pocket system.

The Game Boy never got a version of OutRun back in the 80s. During development of a recent Game Boy game (Hero GP) I wondered if I could fix that and what would it look like? The answer to that question is OutRun GB 🌴 OutRun GB is a port of the original Arcade version of Out Run to the Game Boy Color. It's the whole game – all the tracks – all the music – all the wind in your hair !:) It's OutRun on a Game Boy \o/

Here's video of Yu Suzuki's masterpiece ported to that little square screen.

