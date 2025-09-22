Barnard College president woolly on differences between gun violence and provocative clothing

Writing in the New York Times, Barnard College president Laura Ann Rosenbury issued a plea for America to embrace extremist speakers like Charlie Kirk on college campuses: "We Need More Like Him," it goes, "fostering dialogue" with "civil discourse." The incivility of what they might say during the civil discourse is immaterial to her, but I'm not here to criticize her faith in the congeniality of fascists. Instead, this analogy:

The claim: pointing out Kirk's "extreme views" such as "some gun deaths are an acceptable price to pay for the right to bear arms" is like blaming a sexual assault victim for "wearing provocative clothes."

One doesn't need to be a top feminist legal scholar to notice a problem with this equivalence: enjoying a right is not the same as saying violence is an acceptable price to pay for it.

If zero tolerance for victim-blaming is what Rosenbury wanted to express, her analogy not only misses the mark but carries us deep into the murk. If "some on social media" victim-blamed Kirk by pointing out what he said, it was not because he had a gun or danced in his panties. It was to remind us of his principled, outspoken statement of indifference to victims of gun violence.

You can put the point either way. Wearing provocative clothes to a party is not like saying assaults are an acceptable price to pay for that right. Likewise, a person carrying a gun is not accepting (as Kirk did) that gun deaths are an acceptable price to pay for the right to bear arms. They are all just enjoying their constitutional right to Lingerie and Lugers.1

An accurate analogy to Kirk's statement, as Rosenbury paraphrased it, would go like this: "sexual assault is an acceptable price to pay for the right to wear provocative clothes." Let's see how it lands:

A clearer shot at victim-blaming, perhaps. But it's not what Rosenbury wrote.

Conversely, Rosenbury's "provocative clothes" analogy would be accurate if people had victim-blamed Kirk for "going to a party carrying a gun." But no-one did that, because he didn't.

I guess that most people in America would agree that enjoying rights is not analogous to accepting violence as their price. And they can appreciate the difference between "pointing to his extreme views" (her words!) and victim-blaming people who are sexually assaulted. That such clarity escapes an elite college administrator might be a sign of the times.

1. Clearly a better party than Kirk or Rosenbery ever attended.