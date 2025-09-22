Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream is apparently now just Ben's Ice Cream

Jerry Greenfield and Ben Cohen, the founders of Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream, have never been quiet about the causes they believe in. Back in 2000, Choen and Greenfield sold Ben & Jerry's to the demonstrably unethical and financially sketchy company Unilever to the tune of $326 million. Despite the fact that one of the conditions of the sale was that Ben & Jerry's continued to operate as its own entity, the cold dessert-loving pair and their employees have locked horns with their parent company a number of times. For example, Ben and Jerry didn't want to see their ice cream sold in the occupied West Bank, because ethics. Unilever wasn't down with that. In 2024, the pissing match between the two parties resulted in Ben & Jerry's filing a lawsuit against their own parent company. They alleged that Unilever had attempted to silence their activism against the Genocide in Gaza, a higher minimum wage for American workers, and universal healthcare.

Basically, Unilever was opposed to this activism.

This was followed earlier this year by Unilever's unlawful dismissal of the company's CEO. Allegedly, Unilever's board of directors was butthurt by Ben & Jerry's social activism and fired the CEO as a punishment. As the ice cream maker was supposed to be able to operate independently, this was prohibited under the terms agreed upon in the days leading up to their sale. After 25 years of this sort of nonsense, it seems that Greenfield has had enough. He announced that he would leave the company he helped to build, in a letter posted by Cohen on social media:

It's with a broken heart that I've decided I can no longer, in good conscience, and after 47 years, remain an employee of Ben & Jerry's. I am resigning from the company Ben and I started back in 1978. This is one of the hardest and most painful decisions I've ever made. This isn't because I've lost my love for the people at Ben & Jerry's. Quite the opposite. The folks who show up

every day in our factories, scoop shops, and offices are some of the most passionate, caring, and values-driven people you'll ever meet. They are the soul of Ben & Jerry's. What has made their work so important to me — and what allowed the company to be more than just an ice cream company — was the independence to pursue our values which was guaranteed when Unilever bought the company. For more than twenty years under their ownership, Ben & Jerry's stood up and spoke out in support of peace, justice, and human rights, not as abstract concepts, but in relation to real events happening in our world. That independence existed in no small part because of the unique merger agreement Ben and I negotiated with

Unilever — one that enshrined our social mission and values in the company's governance structure in perpetuity. It's profoundly disappointing to come to the conclusion that that independence, the very basis of our sale to

Unilever, is gone. And it's happening at a time when our country's current administration is attacking civil rights, voting rights, the

rights of immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ community. Standing up for the values of justice, equity, and our shared humanity has never been more important — and yet Ben & Jerry's has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power. It's easy to stand up and speak out when there's nothing at risk. The real test of values is when times are challenging and you have something to lose. Love, equity, justice — they're part of who Ben and I are, and they've always been the true foundation of Ben &

Jerry's. From the very beginning, Ben and I believed that our values and the pursuit of justice were more important than the company itself. If the company couldn't stand up for the things we believed, then it wasn't

worth being a company at all. It was always about more than just ice cream; it was a way to spread love and invite others into the fight for

equity, justice and a better world. Coming to the conclusion that this is no longer possible at Ben & Jerry's means I can no longer remain part of Ben & Jerry's. If I can't carry those values forward inside the company today, then I will carry them forward outside — with all the love and conviction I can. With Love,

Jerry

In a statement from Magnum Ice Cream—the bit of Unilever that lords over Ben & Jerry's—the company's media relations drones swore that they had totally tried to talk to Greenfield and Cohen about "how to strengthen Ben & Jerry's powerful values-based position in the world. They somehow continued without being struck by lightning, saying "We remain committed to Ben & Jerry's unique three-part mission – product, economic, and social – and remain focused on carrying forward the legacy of peace, love, and ice cream of this iconic, much-loved brand."

Sure.