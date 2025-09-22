Clock ticking til video leaks of Homan accepting that bribe

The Mouth of Moron claims the FBI attempted to entrap White House border czar Tom Homan. I am excited to see the tapes!

Seems Homan is getting a free pass, along with $50,000 in cash. Since Trump took office, the case has disappeared. It is unclear if K$H Patel or Pam Bondi squashed it for him, but it seems Homan is getting away scot-free. Hopefully, this video leaks soon.

