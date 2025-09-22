Footage debunks claim that Starbucks worker wrote "Loser" on Charlie Kirk order

Last week, conservative activist Jacqueline Garretson claimed that a Starbucks worker wrote "Loser☺" on an order requested to honor murdered right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk. The claim went viral and forced the venue to close temporarily. Starbucks says that in-store security footage shows their worker did not write the mean message—"added after the beverage was handed off, likely by someone else"—leaving Garretson with explaining to do.

Garretson encouraged followers to call Starbucks and report the incident. She later posted two videos of her and an unidentified man confronting workers at the Norwood Park Starbucks. "I'm talking 5 p.m. today, I want some form of action to the employee that represents this business that wrote 'Loser' on my mother's cup," the man, who is not seen on-camera, can be heard saying in the video, which was posted Wednesday. "We're looking for not corporate bureaucracy. I want immediate accountability; and if not, I will have this whole intersection lined with patriots today, I'm not even joking," the man told a Starbucks employee.

I keep thinking about recent writings of New York Times columnist Ezra Klein, who contextualizes his praise for Kirk's far-right politics as "We Are Going to Have to Live Here With One Another." But how do you live with this?

We are going to have to live here with one another. We're going to have to be friends and foes at the same time.

The last word on Kleinism—the idea that we must not only accomodate ourselves to MAGA's supposed victory but be friendly to its advocates— is right there on Garretson's cup.