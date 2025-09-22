Former official: Noem "likely to become the warden of the police state"

Under Secretary Kristi Noem and her advisor Corey Lewandowski have transformed DHS into President Trump's most powerful enforcement arm, according to Ben Terris in New York Magazine. Though Noem officially leads the department, Lewandowski reportedly exercises significant unofficial influence through his special government employee status, raising questions about their relationship.

Since the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed in July, Noem has controlled approximately $170 billion in Republican-allocated funds to combat illegal immigration. This money is being used to expand detention capacity to 100,000 beds, increase ICE recruitment with signing bonuses of up to $50,000, eliminate age caps for new hires, and fund controversial social media campaigns. Currently, ICE holds over 58,000 detainees.

A former DHS official told New York Magazine that Noem "is going to play a key role in advancing Donald Trump's effort to consolidate the powers of the presidency," adding that "by the end of this administration, if she stays the whole time, she's likely to become the warden of the police state."

