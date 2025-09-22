Founder of iconic buy-sell-trade store, Buffalo Exchange, dies at age 83

Buffalo Exchange, the iconic, original buy-sell-trade store that got its start in 1974 in Tucson, Arizona, announced yesterday on its social media accounts that the company's visionary founder, Kerstin Block, has died. They wrote that Block "leaves behind an incredible legacy of sustainable style, individuality, and empowerment that continues to guide Buffalo Exchange today." Legacy provides more information, stating that Block "passed away peacefully at home at the age of 83 on August 29, 2025."

A few days ago, Green Living Magazine published a great tribute to Kerstin Block, calling her "a pioneer" of the buy-sell-trade fashion model. They recount that after the success of the first Buffalo Exchange in Tucson, Arizona in 1974, they opened their second store in 1976, in Tempe (shoutout to my local store!). Kerstin and her husband Spencer created the company based on the values of honesty, individuality, sustainability, and creativity, which helped the first stores to thrive and paved the way for successful expansion in the 1990s. The company now operates 41 stores across the United States. Green Living Magazine quotes Kerstin's daughter Rebecca, who grew up with the business, began working there full time in 1990, and became CEO when Kerstin retired in 2024:

"It was amazing to see my parents build this business from the ground up and to be instilled with such values," says Rebecca. "I'm beyond grateful for Kerstin's mentorship and the vision she had for Buffalo Exchange. Working together for so many years, our decision-making was closely aligned and the transition was straightforward when she retired. I miss her dearly, but I know she was so happy with her life's work and rested easy knowing the company would continue forward."

I was lucky enough to first encounter Buffalo Exchange in Albuquerque, New Mexico when I was in graduate school there in the early 1990s. It was my first experience with buy-sell-trade stores and, as a 21-year-old who grew up in a small town in the southern United States, when I walked into that store in Albuquerque, I felt like I had stumbled into a magical paradise of cool and exciting (and affordable! and sustainable!) fashion. Ever since, Buffalo Exchange has provided most of my core wardrobe, as I am currently also lucky enough to live in a city with a Buffalo Exchange. I also love visiting my son in Los Angeles, and on every trip we make a pilgrimage to the Melrose Avenue Buffalo Exchange to search for fun fashion treasures. It's been so awesome to continue supporting such a terrific business, and to introduce new generations of sustainability-conscious fashionistas to Buffalo Exchange.

Thank you, Kerstin Block, for creating, cultivating, and nurturing Buffalo Exchange over all of these decades. It's been foundational in my life, and the lives of so many others. I'm forever grateful!

Previously:

• Buy-sell-trade thrift shop Buffalo Exchange celebrates 50 years of sustainable fashion

• Nicole McLaughlin's 'Heel Punch' shoes are crafty and chic

• Patagonia founder transfers ownership to environmental trust

• Watch Jack Spencer handcrafting eyeglass frames out of used denim