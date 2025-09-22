Jared Kushner didn't need "bold bets" just billions from the Saudis



Forbes frames Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as making "bold bets." Still, the real throughline is that immediately after leaving government, he secured billions from Saudi, Qatari, and Emirati sovereign funds. This is the money that underwrites his entire private equity empire. Kushner's only "boldness" seems to be daring to lean so heavily on patrons who dismember folks they become angry with.

Having failed to secure peace in the Middle East, Kushner secured personal wealth. This is unsurprising, given that the man in question was unable to obtain a security clearance and consistently filed erroneous financial and ethics reports. Kusher was unqualified to do anything but line his pockets, which he certainly did.

