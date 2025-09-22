"Make me" — Oliver challenges media to resist government censorship

"If the government can force a network to pull a late-night show off the air and do so in plain view, it can do a shit of a lot worse," John Oliver warned on his HBO show "Last Week Tonight," addressing the recent suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's ABC program.

Oliver delivered a blistering critique of the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) role in Kimmel's removal from the airwaves, calling the pretext "laughably weak." He argued that Kimmel's brief comment about Charlie Kirk's murder, which many viewers struggled even to identify, hardly justified such drastic action.

The comments that got him in trouble weren't about Kirk. In fact, Kimmel's first comments after his murder were a post reading, "Can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human? On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents, and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence." What got Kimmel in trouble was a passing reference on Monday night. Now, at the time, there were still rumors flying around regarding the killer's motivations, including that he was on the far right, something that Kimmel alluded to, like this. "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it." Yeah, that was it. Weirdly, I was actually a guest on his show that night and I didn't even register that comment and that's only partly because I wasn't really paying attention and and I'm not alone in that. After Kimmel suspension, many struggle to pick the offensive line out of his monologue.

The host particularly targeted FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, accusing him of pressuring broadcasters. "Carr essentially told them what he wanted to happen on a podcast. Then they unilaterally decided to do it," Oliver explained, pointing out potential conflicts of interest as major broadcasting groups seek FCC approval for mergers.

Drawing parallels to media crackdowns in Hungary and Russia, Oliver framed the Kimmel situation as a potential turning point for free speech in America. He urged Disney CEO Bob Iger to resist government pressure, stating, "At some point, you're going to have to draw a line. So, I'd argue, why not draw it right here?"

Oliver concluded with a stark message for media executives facing similar pressures: "Instead of rolling over, why not stand up and use four key words they don't tend to teach you in business school? … Make me."

