Sivan Apparel's New York Fashion Week debut featured wonderfully diverse cast of models

Earlier this week, Sivan Apparel made their New York Fashion Week debut, and the show was filled with gorgeous designs and one of the most wonderfully diverse casts I've ever seen in a runway show. I didn't have the fortune to see it in person, but folks online have been posting videos highlighting the beautiful clothes and even more stunning models.

John Villa, who describes themselves as an "art historian working in fashion" got to be present at the show and shared some of its highlights with us on social media. In the video he uploaded, which features different looks and models from the show, Villa provided this commentary:

"I went to a very gender fluid, very inclusive 'menswear' show at New York Fashion Week and I think you should know about it. This was Sivan's debut at New York Fashion Week. . . The brand is by Jack Sivan. It's made entirely in New York. They do custom work with an emphasis on sustainability, using a lot of natural textiles and dead stock fabrics, including a lot of patterns and textures that I think could blend seamlessly into an existing wardrobe while adding a little interest. Linen was definitely the star of the show, yes, for Spring [2026]. It was tailored very thoughtfully with little twists on expected silhouettes. I'm thinking of Todd Snyder's really easy lived in sartorialism, just a little higher up on the Kinsey Scale. The clothes and the casting really emphasized the brand's approach to providing interesting wearable fashion to anyone who wants it. Very inclusive of different sizing and statures. Wheelchair users need well-made clothes, too. [shows photo of model in wheelchair on runway, wearing a gray jacket and blue pants]. This is Steve Serio, he's a Paralympic athlete with like three gold medals. Look at the crop on this linen jacket, with the buttons and pull tab. I want one! I would also add to cart on this cropped silk work jacket. That's my friend Axel. Look at this little D-ring closure. Get in my closet! Looking up close, you could really appreciate the attention to unique, considered details in this lineup. This monochromatic linen pleated ascot is absolutely delicious. The evening wear, I really enjoyed the liberal use of satin-covered buttons. Yes, that IS Lauren Ezerski. And the high drama outerwear in unstuffy fabrics. Love the very technical slant on this formal look, further proof that we should be wearing more capes in 2026. Well done to Sivan and team. I really liked this collection."

David Ross Lawn, a pianist, composer, and vocalist, as well as a digital creator, was one of the runway models in the Sivan Apparel show, and posted this great video highlighting the diverse cast of models. They described the experience on their Instagram: "one of the most diverse new york fashion week shows this season: it was truly an honor to be a part of this magic."

Sivan is a "sustainable menswear brand" focused on "functionality and fun," and on "timelessness" rather than "trends." On their website, they further discus their commitment to sustainability:

Sivan believes sustainable design is inherent in good design. Responsibility in design, production, distribution and eventual disposal is the future of the industry. It is essential, as an emerging brand, to build in an expectation of ethics as a brand cornerstone. Sivan is dedicated to creating with thought put into each garment's full life cycle. From material to fabrication to use to reuse and, much further down the line, disposal. It believes that good design is sustainable design, that clothing should be conscious of the needs of the people that make and use it. Sivan believes that a sustainable model is the only future of our industry, and approaches the challenge of that future with both its due seriousness and excitement.

They also passionately discuss accessibility:

Sivan is dedicated to making its garments accessible. Creating a transparent model, open about the components and people involved in each garment. It's committed to inclusive sizing for our customers to best find what suits them, and to, doing all the above without breaking the bank. The goal of making menswear sustainable and exciting is lessened if it's out of the reach of the people it's for.

Thanks, Sivan, for the work you're doing to make fashion more sustainable and inclusive. It was exciting to see your commitments on full display at New York Fashion Week — I can't wait to see your next projects!

See more of Jack Sivan's design work on their Instagram or website.

Previously:

• Burberry announces new rainbow flag plaid and support for LGBTQ charities

• Using DALL-E to generate fashion

• Artist hilariously re-creates editorials for high fashion brands

• Cat crashes a fashion show catwalk, hilarity ensues

• Mattel launches line of 'gender inclusive' dolls

• Fred Perry kills its yellow-tipped black polo shirt, denounces fascist appropriators