Trump reminds the Press Corp he's a jerk

Notorious convicted felon and held liable for sexual assault, Donald Trump felt the journalists flying with him on Air Force One needed a reminder of what a giant narcissist he is.

"Fly safely. You know why I say that? Because I'm on the flight," the Orange Menace said. "Otherwise I wouldn't care."

Earlier, Trump experienced a minor malfunction with a helicopter, which may have instilled some fear in him.

Prior to departing London on the presidential plane, the Trumps took a short helicopter trip aboard Marine One that had to make an emergency landing at a local airfield because of a "minor hydraulic issue." The first couple were flying from Chequers to Stansted Airport, where Air Force One was waiting, when Marine One landed early "out of an abundance of caution," according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. People

