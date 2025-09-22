Wakka Wakka's latest magical puppetry production, Dead as a Dodo, starting its USA South Tour in October

I'm thrilled to learn that the theatre company Wakka Wakka is bringing its latest production, Dead as a Dodo, to my city, and I can't wait to go see it in October. On its website, Wakka Wakka describes itself as a "critically acclaimed non-profit visual theatre company founded by co-artistic directors Kirjan Waage and Gwendolyn Warnock." They go on to explain that their mission is to "push the boundaries of the imagination by creating works that are bold, unique and unpredictable." Further, they state that the company "transcends the everyday by posing questions about humanity through the lens of comedic fantasy, devising visually thrilling work which incorporates puppetry, object manipulation, masks, video art, and original music."

I watched a trailer for Dead as a Dodo, the company's fifth major co-production with Nordland Visual Theater, and it certainly seems to contain all of those terrific elements. It looks thrilling and captivating, and the amount of work that goes into creating the illusion that the characters are alive — and not actually 'just' puppets — is just mind-blowing.

Wakka Wakka describes the storyline of Dead as a Dodo, which was nominated for a 2025 Drama Desk Award in Outstanding Puppetry:

Deep within the underworld, two skeleton friends, a Dodo and a boy, tirelessly dig for fresh bones. Their ancient skeletal forms are deteriorating and without them they will disappear completely. One day something peculiar happens: The Dodo miraculously sprouts feathers! A wave of transformation begins, shattering the established order of the dead. As the Dodo continues to grow flesh, fear and chaos erupt The two friends must flee, fighting to stay together as they are drawn into the heart of an epic battle between life and death. Infused with puppetry, humor, and stunning visual effects, Dead as a Dodo is a mesmerizing musical odyssey about survival, transformation, and the power of true friendship.

Theater Mania wrote a terrific review of the show, from when it toured earlier this year. They start the review by asking, "Who'd have thought that a dystopian story about a one-legged skeleton boy and his extinct pet dodo traipsing around a Land of Bones could be so much fun?" They go on to provide a glimpse into the magic of Wakka Wakka's puppetry:

Wakka Wakka puppet designer Kirjan Waage has returned in this production with an astonishing array of sophisticated creations operated by eight puppeteers cloaked in black sequined bodysuits (costumes by Waage and Gwendolyn Warnock). The boy and dodo come to life like I've never seen puppets do onstage before, but even more astonishing is the enormous neon fish that swallows them as they fall into the river Styx. And nothing prepares you for the giant woolly mammoth that slowly emerges from the shadows to help them escape the Bone King.

They also state that the experience, which includes an endless series of "eye-popping scenes," feels "like a well-rehearsed symphony," with writing that's "funny as hell," stage-wide projections that "create breathtaking illusions of motion," and music that's "heart-pounding" and "catchy." In the end, the 80 minutes of the production "fly by" and at the end of all of the magic, the audience is left with a serious message: "there's hope for us and the planet — if we get our shit together."

If you missed seeing it on its previous tour, you're in luck. The company is performing several shows this weekend (September 18-20, 2025) at the Théâtre de Charleville-Mézières in Charleville-Mézières, France, and then will start its "USA South Tour" on October 11, through November 9, 2025. Tour stops include the Plaza Theater in El Paso, Texas; Tempe Center for the Arts in Tempe, Arizona; the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and the Actors Theater of Louisville, in Louisville, Kentucky. Next Spring, the show will also be at Arts Emerson in Boston, Massachusetts, March 2-8, 2026.

See the full tour schedule here. And learn more about Wakka Wakka's previous shows here and Dead as a Dodo here.

Previously:

• 'For The Love Of LA' is a video featuring puppetry and music from the amazing Almighty Opp puppet show

• Watch this frighteningly realistic tiger puppet from Life of Pi

• Metallica become actual masters of puppets

• Dog marionettes are the uncanny valley for real canines