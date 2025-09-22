Watch a robot vacuum reveal a shockingly clean floor under layers of dirt

Watch a robot vacuum turn a completely dirty-covered floor into a clean one. At first, I thought the robot was painting the floor white. It turns out, the floor was just so dirty that it wasn't possible to tell what it looked like until cleaned.

This video makes me want a robot vacuum very badly, but not because I want the help cleaning. I don't mind vacuuming the old fashioned way. I just want to experience the satisfaction that this video provides, but in real life.

Unfortunately, my cats will not allow me to purchase a robot vacuum. There's nothing they hate more in the entire world than a noisy piece of plastic that moves around on the ground like it has a mind of its own. I tried it once, but they made me promise not to allow a robot vacuum into our home ever again, and I must obey them.

