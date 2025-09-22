Will you pay a premium for Montblanc's e-ink notebook?

The maturation of pen-enabled e-ink notebooks—Paper Pro, Boox, and of course Amazon's Kindle Scribe—means we now get luxury stationery brands calling up the factory to get in on the action. Check out Montblanc's Digital Paper, which will set you back about a grand with taxes and shipping.

Montblanc Digital Paper – a new chapter in the Maison's tradition of thoughtful innovation. Designed for those who value the quiet clarity of handwriting, Montblanc Digital Paper offers a focused digital space to write, sketch, or annotate with ease. Whether starting from a blank page, marking up documents, or finding and sharing notes, the experience is fluid and refined. Three interchangeable tips allow each stroke to feel just right – distinct, personal and satisfying. Rooted in Montblanc's legacy of craftmanship, Montblanc Digital Paper brings familiar intention into a modern form. A companion for those who write not merely to communicate, but to leave an impression.

Michael Kozlowsky at GoodEReader reports on it without making a quip about how remarkable it looks.

There are three different colors on the front and back plate: Cool Grey, Mystery Black, and Exlixir Gold. The company is also making folio cases made of leather for $200 each, available in a myriad of colors. Inspired by the Montblanc icon, the Digital Pen reflects over a century of writing excellence – reimagined for the connected age. Its sleek silhouette and perfectly weighted body offer lasting comfort for extended writing. Easily accessible buttons allow intuitive control of features, enhancing your flow without distraction. The pen hs 4000 degrees of pressure sensitivity. When purchasing the device, the pen comes with it, along with a series of replacement nibs.

Here's a marketing vid: