Adrift is a calming website where you release anonymous thoughts as paper boats

Release anonymous doubts and cares on Adrift, a site that casts your thoughts out to sea in the form of a digital paper boat. So far, 684 boats are sailing around on the website. You can click on any boat and read what it says.

Some of the messages are quite heartbreaking, while others are hopeful and positive. The boats are moderated, so anything inappropriate gets removed. Reading through strangers' thoughts on this site creates a nice sense of connectivity, especially during the strange times we're living in.

A pattern I noticed in the "doubts" section were boats containing worries that we are living in a simulation. I clicked on at least 3 boats that voiced this fear (and it caused me to go down my own rabbit hole researching the simulation theory). It felt nice to create a paper boat of my own and release it into the site. The visuals of adrift are simple and calming, making it feel like a miniature group therapy session.

