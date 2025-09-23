Clever person makes a real-time San Francisco parking ticket map

A tech-savvy individual reverse-engineered San Francisco's parking ticket system, creating an online map that shows the exact locations where parking enforcement officers last issued citations.

Riley Walz discovered a vulnerability in the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency's (SFMTA) online payment system. By decoding the citation numbering system and exploiting a loophole in how ticket data becomes available, he created a scraper that captures ticket information almost instantly after issuance.

"I thought it would be interesting to visualize parking ticket data," Walz explains on his website. His investigation revealed that the SFMTA issues approximately one parking ticket every 24 seconds, with about 300 officers patrolling in small, single-seat vehicles.

I discovered that the city website people use to pay their tickets also includes a full copy of the citation. But you need to know the citation ID number, which presumably you only know if you have the ticket in your hand. I don't have a car, but my roommate does and he got a ticket recently. This is gold! I can see everything: the make, color, location, the reason for the ticket, license plate, and even the initials of the officer who wrote the ticket. I would really love to be able to see EVERY ticket. But I don't know the IDs of every ticket. BUT WAIT. These numbers look like they go sort of in order. Current IDs are somewhere around 992,000,000. And tickets issued a couple months ago were around 988,000,000. I was looking at ticket 984,946,605. When I type in 1 higher, 984,946,606, no ticket is found. That makes sense, there definitely aren't close to a billion tickets issued.

