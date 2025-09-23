Errol Musk accused of child sex abuse

Errol Musk, father of "at least nine" children including billionaire Elon, has repeatedly been accused of sexually abusing his children and stepchildren. The New York Times reports that family members have "appealed to Elon Musk for help."

The family's troubles have entangled Elon Musk in a painful three-decade multigenerational saga that continues to trail him. The fallout has kept the 54-year-old mogul tethered to South Africa, where he was born and where Errol Musk lives, even as he has built a business empire in the United States and briefly ascended to political power as a close adviser to President Trump. The allegations against Errol Musk involve five of his children and stepchildren, whom he was accused of abusing in South Africa and California, according to police and court records, personal correspondence, social workers and interviews with family members.

Errol told the Times that accusers "were trying to get money from Elon Musk." The 79 year-old has not been convicted of any crime.

In one email to The Times, Errol Musk also claimed to be aware of only one abuse allegation, but in the same message offered explanations for the circumstances around two others. He added that he has a good relationship with Elon Musk and they "are very close."

