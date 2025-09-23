Hyperfunk: The next evolution of graffiti-tagging games revealed

Remember Jet Set Radio, Sega's ancient duology of funky tag-'em-ups with all-time great soundtracks? Sega certainly doesn't, and I'm going to believe that teaser for a third game is an elaborate hoax until proven otherwise on its launch day. As is so often the case, the indie game scene stepped in. Team Reptile's 2023 hit Bomb Rush Cyberfunk was a Jet Set Radio game in everything but name, delivering a concentrated hit of high-octane graffiti action that even managed to secure the original composer's involvment.

A surprisingly short time after that game's launch, a sequel has been announced: HYPERFUNK, which promises to be bigger, faster, and funkier in every way that matters.

The headlining feature here is online multiplayer, letting you tear the city up and run away from cops with your friends. These games have always been cult hits more than anything else, but you know I'm drinking that Kool-Aid. And hey, anything is better than Skate 4.