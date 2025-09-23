"Is that your daughter?": ICE caught on video holding a five-year-old hostage in Massachusetts raid

Trump Administration brownshirts grabbed an autistic child and held her hostage, demanding her father surrender to their warrantless raid.

"They took my daughter, she's 5 years old. She has autism spectrum," the woman says in the video. "Give me my daughter back."

The mother also explained that her daughter's father "managed to run back into the parking lot of my house, but they grabbed the girl."

The family said ICE agents challenged Edward Hip, a Guatemalan man who has lived in the United States for 22 years, to leave his home for his daughter.

"Is that your daughter? Come here so I can see those IDs," an agent can be heard saying in the video, which shows him motioning toward the camera.

"Hey, I can give it through the door," a man is heard saying in response.

"You can do it right here," the agent says, pointing to the ground in front of himself.