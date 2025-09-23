Jimmy Kimmel's comeback reveals cracks in Trump's authoritarian tactics

ABC-Disney's decision to reinstate Jimmy Kimmel's show has elicited woe, fury, and teeth-gnashing among MAGA supporters, but it also exposes a weakness in President Trump's authoritarian tactics. Despite attempts by Trump and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr to pressure the network into silencing Kimmel, their efforts failed in the face of massive public backlash.

Trump's attempt to censor Kimmel began when Kimmel commented on Charlie Kirk's murder. Trump and Carr responded with explicit threats of government retaliation against ABC-Disney. As reported in The New Republic, Carr warned on a podcast that if Disney didn't "take action on Kimmel," they could face "suspension" of broadcast licenses.

However, the censorship attempt backfired. Unions representing nearly 500,000 workers condemned Disney's craven capitulation. Consumers canceled subscriptions and vacation plans in protest. The cultural outcry against Trump's hatred for the First Amendment proved stronger than the babbling, feeble-minded dictator's thirst for revenge.

Now, MAGA figures noted for their lack of shame are attempting to rewrite history, claiming Kimmel's temporary removal was merely a business decision. But as Greg Sargent notes in his article, "Of course the FCC chair and the president himself threatening direct government retaliation weighed on these executives and helped spur Kimmel's original ouster."

Trump's grip on American culture is weaker than his supporters claim. As Sargent says, "Trump-MAGA have basically been bluffing: Their overbearing threats and bluster are meant to snooker us into believing that the culture is lost, that Trump's grip on it is unshakable, that mobilization is futile. For now, this episode has demonstrated precisely the opposite."