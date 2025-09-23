Cartoonist Adam Szym's latest sci-fi horror triptych explores abduction and alienation

Cartoonist and author Adam Szym has a new collection out today, Little Visitor & Other Abductions (Oni Press). The book gathers three uncanny graphic novellas: the Ignatz Award–nominated A Cordial Invitation, Little Visitor, and a brand-new tale, Frolicker. Together they form a triptych of science fiction horror about alien encounters, human negligence, and the quiet malice that lets the unthinkable happen (how timely!).

The pieces range from a doomed film production remembered by its cast, to a young girl wandering the desert in search of her father and finding something far stranger, to a lonely child whose violent urges (stoked by two strangers) bloom during his village's harvest festival.



Szym is agnostic about whether aliens have ever visited us. The stories draw on his childhood memories of late-night UFO specials, Unsolved Mysteries, and The X-Files. For him, those shows blurred the speculative with the all-too-real. A segment on an alien abduction could sit right next to one about a grisly murder, and to a young mind, that combination made both feel equally true. That uneasy mingling of fact and fiction, he says, "became one hideous thing which gnawed at me night after night."

He also points out that what frightened him then (the thought of being taken by something beyond human empathy) feels different now. Today we see other kinds of abductions and vanishings in broad daylight, not hidden in rumor or speculation. "Pull back your curtains and look it in the eye," he writes.

Szym's work is unsettling in the best possible way, pulling you toward the edges of familiar reality before tipping over into nightmare.

Here's a peek inside the weirdness via an exclusive excerpt shared with Boing Boing.

Cover Image from "Little Visitor & Other Abductions" (Oni Press). Used with permission

Image from "Little Visitor & Other Abductions" (Oni Press). Used with permission

Image from "Little Visitor & Other Abductions" (Oni Press). Used with permission

Image from "Little Visitor & Other Abductions" (Oni Press). Used with permission

Image from "Little Visitor & Other Abductions" (Oni Press). Used with permission

Image from "Little Visitor & Other Abductions" (Oni Press). Used with permission

Image from "Little Visitor & Other Abductions" (Oni Press). Used with permission

Image from "Little Visitor & Other Abductions" (Oni Press).

Image from "Little Visitor & Other Abductions" (Oni Press). Used with permission