Normally $199, right now, Windows 11 Pro is only $13

Windows 10 is about to ride off into the sunset next month, which means no more updates and a lot more headaches if you stay on it. Luckily, you do not have to drop a ton of cash to keep your setup safe and fast. Right now, you can get a lifetime license for Windows 11 Pro for just $12.97 instead of the usual $199, but the deal disappears soon.
This upgrade feels fresh the moment you power up. Windows 11 Pro gives your desktop a slick, balanced look with a centered Start menu, a simplified taskbar, and Snap layouts that let you drag windows into neat grids. It's great for bouncing between games, chats, and streams without a screen full of chaos. Microsoft's AI helper Copilot is built into the taskbar and can answer questions, tweak settings, or summarize a web page while you keep playing or working.
Why get Windows 11 Pro
- Game-ready performance: DirectX 12 Ultimate brings sharper graphics, smoother frame rates, and faster load times.
- Modern design: A cleaner Start menu and smart Snap layouts keep your screen organized and distraction-free.
- AI convenience: Copilot jumps in to help with quick answers or system tweaks without interrupting your game.
- Serious security: Smart App Control blocks sketchy software, TPM 2.0 adds hardware protection, and BitLocker locks down your files.
- Fast logins: Windows Hello lets you sign in with your face or fingerprint so you can jump into a match faster.
You pay once, keep it forever, and skip subscription fees. With Windows 10 updates ending soon, this is a cheap and easy way to keep your PC ready for gaming marathons, late-night streams, and whatever else you throw at it.
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro
