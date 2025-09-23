Normally $199, right now, Windows 11 Pro is only $13

TL;DR: Get Windows 11 Pro on sale for $13 until September 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Windows 10 is about to ride off into the sunset next month, which means no more updates and a lot more headaches if you stay on it. Luckily, you do not have to drop a ton of cash to keep your setup safe and fast. Right now, you can get a lifetime license for Windows 11 Pro for just $12.97 instead of the usual $199, but the deal disappears soon.

This upgrade feels fresh the moment you power up. Windows 11 Pro gives your desktop a slick, balanced look with a centered Start menu, a simplified taskbar, and Snap layouts that let you drag windows into neat grids. It's great for bouncing between games, chats, and streams without a screen full of chaos. Microsoft's AI helper Copilot is built into the taskbar and can answer questions, tweak settings, or summarize a web page while you keep playing or working.

Why get Windows 11 Pro

Game-ready performance: DirectX 12 Ultimate brings sharper graphics, smoother frame rates, and faster load times.

DirectX 12 Ultimate brings sharper graphics, smoother frame rates, and faster load times. Modern design: A cleaner Start menu and smart Snap layouts keep your screen organized and distraction-free.

A cleaner Start menu and smart Snap layouts keep your screen organized and distraction-free. AI convenience: Copilot jumps in to help with quick answers or system tweaks without interrupting your game.

Copilot jumps in to help with quick answers or system tweaks without interrupting your game. Serious security: Smart App Control blocks sketchy software, TPM 2.0 adds hardware protection, and BitLocker locks down your files.

Smart App Control blocks sketchy software, TPM 2.0 adds hardware protection, and BitLocker locks down your files. Fast logins: Windows Hello lets you sign in with your face or fingerprint so you can jump into a match faster.

You pay once, keep it forever, and skip subscription fees. With Windows 10 updates ending soon, this is a cheap and easy way to keep your PC ready for gaming marathons, late-night streams, and whatever else you throw at it.

Right now, you can get Windows 11 Pro for only $12.97.

Sale ends September 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.