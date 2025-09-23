Original Batman and Star Trek uniforms up for auction

If you want to "boldly go" on a nostalgic "trek" of mid-century television, "beam yourself up" to Heritage Auctions on October 24 for the Stewart Berkowitz Television Treasures event. Top of the card are outfits and props from the 1960s runs of Star Trek and Batman, including one of Adam West's bat-costumes and first-season Starfleet uniforms worn by William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy and Nichelle Nichols.
Don't sleep on Cesar Romero's Joker ensemble!
My favorite item in the lineup is the decapitated, embalmed head of Jackie Gleason.