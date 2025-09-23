Tom the Dancing Bug: Jimmy Kimmel and Strike Force Five vs. Trumpactus

Announcing the September 2025 Inner Hive Drive: Join Tom the Dancing Bug's Inner Hive, and you'll not only get weekly emails with pre-publication access to each week's comic and other content, but the first year's fee (details at link) will be donated to Immigration Law & Justice New York to help fight Trump's illegal and horrific war on immigrants. INFORMATION HERE.

BOOKS, BOOKS, BOOKS: Volumes 3-8 of the Complete Tom the Dancing Bug Library are available right now… Click here for info. Volumes 1 and 2 are coming!

Sign up for the free weekly Tom the Dancing Bug Review! Not nearly as good as joining the Inner Hive, but it's free!

Follow @RubenBolling on Bluesky and/or Mastodon and/or Threads and/or Facebook and/or Instagram and/or Reddit.

Read more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing