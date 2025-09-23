Trump's craziest speech since yesterday fact-checked by CNN

Today, a convicted criminal, who has been held liable for sexual assault and fraud, represented the United States at the UN General Assembly. The speech was dishonest puffery and embarrassed the nation.

Trump tried to claim certain conflicts were over, despite them continuing, Dale said.

"In addition, the conflict involving the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring Rwanda has not actually been resolved," Dale said.

India has denied Trump is responsible for mediating its truce with neighboring Pakistan, he added.

…

Trump also said inflation has been defeated in the U.S., citing grocery prices dropping, yet inflation has risen, Americans have high grocery bills, and electricity bills are climbing in the U.S. — the opposite of what Trump said during his lengthy speech, Dale said.

He claimed that China built a lot of wind turbines for other countries but refuses use their own products — but this is incorrect and China is a leader in wind power, Dale added.

Dale also fact-checked Trump's claims that he had secured an investment of more than $17 trillion in investment in the U.S.