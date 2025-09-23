Watch this YouTube channel microwave everything from peeps to fluorescent bulbs

The Microwave Channel on YouTube posts "do not try this at home" style videos of all sorts of objects being microwaved. The videos include both edible and non-edible items, and lots and lots of metal. From peeps to toothpaste to aluminium foil, nothing seems to be too much for this microwave.

Here's one of their videos, where a fluorescent bulb is microwaved. The bulb does all sorts of crazy things once the microwave turns on. It changes colors, becomes exceptionally bright, makes scary noises, and shoots off flames.

I'm so glad that this channel exists, so that someone else can test out all my intrusive thoughts for me. I'd love to know what kind of camera can record from the inside of the microwave. I could spend all afternoon watching these videos.



