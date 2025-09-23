Wipe your old PC clean and keep your data safe for just $60

TL;DR: The Data Shredder Stick permanently erases sensitive files from any Windows PC— use and reuse for $59.99 plus free shipping.



Upgrading to a shiny new computer feels great—faster speeds, more storage, and no more fan screaming like a jet engine. But before you sell, donate, or recycle your old PC, make sure your personal information doesn't stick around. Simply dragging files to the recycle bin won't stop a determined snoop from recovering them.



The Data Shredder Stick works like a digital paper shredder, turning your files into unrecoverable bits. On sale now for $59.99 with free shipping, this simple tool helps protect your privacy and prevents old data from falling into the wrong hands.



How this data-wiper works



– Plug the Data Shredder Stick into any Windows PC and launch the included app.

– Drag and drop specific files or folders you want permanently removed.

– Need to wipe your entire drive? Select it in the app and let the software overwrite your old data.



Unlike standard deletion, shredding overwrites your files so they can't be recovered with recovery tools. You can reuse the stick as many times as you want on multiple devices, making it ideal for preparing laptops for resale, clearing drives before donation, or simply cleaning up sensitive information.



For peace of mind that your personal data stays private, don't just delete—shred it for good.



