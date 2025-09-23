YouTube reverses ban on COVID-19 and election misinformation, blames Biden for pressuring it

YouTube announced it will reinstate creators previously banned for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and elections. In a letter to Rep. Jim Jordan, YouTube cited its "commitment to free expression" as the reason for this policy shift.

As reported in The Hill, the decision will allow the return of figures like Steve Bannon, Dan Bongino, and Sebastian Gorka. YouTube also plans to replace fact-checking with user-added context notes, similar to X's approach.

In a statement, YouTube's parent company, Alpha, criticized the Biden administration for allegedly pressuring them to remove content that didn't violate policies:



Senior Biden Administration officials, including White House officials, conducted repeated and sustained outreach to Alphabet and pressed the Company regarding certain user-generated content related to the COVID-19 pandemic that did not violate its policies.

Rep. Jordan called the changes "another victory in the fight against censorship." This move follows similar actions by other platforms, with Meta and X previously reinstating high-profile accounts.

