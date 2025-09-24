Borderlands 4's Switch 2 version delayed indefinitely, surprising no one

If cutting-edge PC tech can't run Borderlands 4 without struggling, trying to put it on a Switch 2 sounds like a quick and easy way to turn your console into a $500 IED. Perhaps in recognition of this, Gearbox has indefinitely delayed the promised Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4, nullifying preorders and not providing a replacement launch date. Unfortunately, I'm already getting flashbacks to the terrible PS Vita port of Borderlands 2.

Greetings, Vault Hunters – We need to share that the release of Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch 2 is being delayed. We do not take this decision lightly, but are committed to ensuring we deliver the best possible experience to our fans, and the game needs additional development… — Borderlands (@Borderlands) September 23, 2025

That's weird, though: I could swear Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford insisted it was gamers' fault Borderlands 4 ran badly rather than anything to do with the game itself. Maybe by the time Borderlands 5 rolls around, the studio's loud-mouthed CEO will learn not to make a fool of himself on social media — the game will probably be a lot better for it.