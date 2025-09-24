Comedian confronts billionaire over fossil fuel ties at charity event

Activist comedian Walter Masterson is a real stand-up guy. Case in point: him literally standing up at a charity fundraiser hosted by David Rubinstein to tell him to his face that the billionaire class and the private equity lobby is actively destroying the planet.

It may not be quite as funny as him dressing up like a stormtrooper to prank Trump supporters, but I'd argue it's much more important. Naturally, being 76 years old, Rubinstein is likely counting on not being around when it happens, but we'll all still have to deal with the consequences of his 77 fossil fuel companies.