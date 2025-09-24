Company claims this vibrating knife makes cutting "easier" — but does it?

A startup called Seattle Ultrasonics has introduced an ultrasonic chef's knife.

You can't see the blade move, you can't hear it when it's on, and you can't feel any vibration in the handle. But when you press the orange button, the knife cuts with up to 50% less effort, with less sticking, and easier cleanup.

When it's on, the blade vibrates over 40,000 times a second, making the knife behave sharper than it physically is.