Creator of delayed Kickstarter toy uploads instructions for anyone to make one themselves

Ferro Pet is a super cute toy that I wrote about earlier this year. It uses iron filings to simulate a cute little alien creature that moves around using magnets. The creature lives in a little diorama, safely sealed under a plastic dome, so kids and pets don't eat it. The fulfillment of the Kickstarter has been delayed, unsurprisingly, by tariffs.

The creator, Adam Blake, sent out an update apologizing for the delay, but he also did something really cool. He uploaded a video with detailed instructions to make your own little Ferro Pet. All the required materials can be purchased from a Dollar Tree store for less than ten dollars. Assembly does require a hot glue gun, which can also probably be found in Dollar Tree's crafts department.

If you are wondering, as I was, if Dollar Tree carries iron filings, the answer is no, they do not. Blake shows you how you can collect your own iron filings from dirt in your backyard with a fork, a magnet, and a plastic bag. The rest of the instructions are clear, and it looks like a fun little project. Kudos to the creature for sharing this how-to, enabling just about anyone to have a Ferro Pet.

