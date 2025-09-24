Medicare's new AI authorization program pays contractors to deny claims

A controversial new Medicare pilot program will introduce AI-driven prior authorization, with contractors paid to deny claims. Starting January 2026, the Wasteful and Inappropriate Services Reduction (WISeR) model will require providers in six states to obtain pre-approval for certain services, using AI to screen requests.

Critics warn that this combination of financial incentives and opaque technology could lead to unfair denials. As Morgan Lewis, a global law firm, notes: "While its role will be to ensure compliance, the WISeR Model adds a layer of oversight that may complicate the billing process for many healthcare professionals and creates risk that contractors will act as modern-day bounty hunters."

CMS argues that the model will reduce wasteful spending and includes safeguards to prevent incentives to deny services. However, critics argue that it could introduce problems similar to those in Medicare Advantage, where high rates of overturned denials reveal inappropriate care restrictions.

Over 40 members of Congress have urged the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, headed by Dr. Mehmet Oz, to halt the program. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned it "opens the door to further erosion of our Medicare system."

