Movie about Palestinian boy wins top prize at Israel's film awards, infuriating government

The Sea is a movie about a 12-year-old Palestinian boy from the landlocked West Bank who sneaks into Israel, dodging checkpoints and police to visit the seaside for the first time. Directed by Shai Carmeli-Pollak, an Israeli, and produced by Bahael Agbarian, a Palestinian, it just won top prize at Israel's equivalent of the Oscars and the government is furious. Culture Minister Miki Zohar threatened to end funding for the awards, and the AV Club reports that the win is "especially vexing as, under Israel's protocol, the winner of the Ophir Awards is automatically put forth as the country's Oscar contender."

"There is no greater slap in the face of Israeli citizens than the embarrassing and detached annual Ophir Awards ceremony," Zohar, a member of Israel's conservative party, said in a statement calling the win "disgraceful," as reported by Israeli media (via Deadline). "Starting with the 2026 budget, this pathetic ceremony will no longer be funded by taxpayers' money. Under my watch, Israeli citizens will not pay from their pockets for a ceremony that spits in the faces of our heroic soldiers."

The Israeli Film Academy backed the film despite such threatening rhetoric. Here's its chariman, Assaf Amir:

"Israeli cinema once again demonstrates its relevance and ability to respond to complex and painful realities. This is a film full of empathy—for all human beings. Especially in the harsh reality we live in, as the never-ending war in Gaza takes a terrible toll in death and destruction, the ability to see the 'other,' even if he is not of your own people, gives me small hope," he said in a statement. "In the face of the Israeli government's attacks on Israeli cinema and culture, and the calls from parts of the international film community to boycott us, the selection of The Sea is a powerful and resounding response. I am proud that an Arabic-language film, born of collaboration between Jewish and Palestinian Israelis, will represent Israel in the Oscar competition."

Here's the trailer for the movie that Israel's Culture Minister doesn't want anyone to see.