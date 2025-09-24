Of the few Democratic voters who know about the "Abundance" agenda, only a third support it

Pollsters found that Dem and Dem-leaning respondents presented with the party elite's "Abundance" agenda of reducing bureacracy are not particularly interested. Only 12% have heard of it, despite abundant media coverage, and of them only 34% say they support it. The "Fight Oligarchy" agenda does better.

Politico:

Progressives, led by Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), have pushed economic populism , arguing that the party must rebuild its relationship with working-class voters by vilifying billionaires and corporate power. That's more in line with what the memo argued will reach voters, as "majorities of Democrats and independents and two in five Republicans believe the outsized power of billionaires and corporations in our government is a bigger problem than red tape and bureaucracy." But other Democrats favor Klein's and Thompson's diagnosis, which takes aim at bureaucratic inefficiencies and over regulation for stymieing growth on ambitious, Democrat-backed projects around housing, infrastructure and climate change.

12% aware, then 34% approving, makes for a grand total of 4% under "other Democrats."

If you find yourself straight-up baffled by the pundit hype for this corporate Memphis utopia and their tone-deaf new word for supply-side economics, deregulation and "Yes In Your Back Yard," you just have to remember one thing: it was supposed to land on the sunlit uplands of a Kamala Harris presidency.