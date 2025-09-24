One dead, two injured in shooting at Dallas ICE facility, GOP rushes to blame libs and Kimmel

A sniper shot three detainees at a Dallas ICE facility. One has died, two are injured. Republicans rushed to blame Democrats and Jimmy Kimmel, before the gun barrel was even cold.

Incompetent FBI director K$H Patel and sycophant Lyin' Ted Cruz, pride of Texas, were quick to speak out:

One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase "ANTI ICE", according to a post from the FBI director, Kash Patel. Authorities said that the FBI is investigating this incident as an act of targeted violence. They said they are not releasing the identities of any of the victims at this time, but confirmed that no members of law enforcement were injured during the attack. At the conference, the Republican senator Ted Cruz, who represents Texas, said that "politically motivated violence is wrong", adding that "this is the third shooting in Texas directed at Ice" or Customs and Border Protection. Guardian

A spokesperson for noted former bigot Charlie Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA, declared the shooting somehow "connected" to Jimmy Kimmel. The willingness to say anything to score points for their side is sickening.

"Somebody like Jimmy Kimmel says that the shooter was, of Charlie, was MAGA," he continued. "What he's really saying is that it's okay to lie about conservatives, that their lives don't matter, that his agenda, his political agenda, and cultural agenda is more important than the life of my friend who was just taken from us and robbed from us." "You see this with Charlie Kirk, now you see it with this ICE facility, it's not okay. And when people like Jimmy Kimmel skirt the truth, when they refuse to take accountability for their actions, then that sends a signal that there's a whole institutional machinery apparatus that's prepared to defend these evildoers." RawStory

