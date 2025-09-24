Religious leaders take psychedelics for science in new Michael Pollan podcast

Michael Pollan's new season of the Altered States podcast kicks off with a fascinating episode about religious leaders who participated in a groundbreaking psilocybin study. The research, conducted at Johns Hopkins and NYU, involved giving high doses of the psychedelic compound to spiritual figures who had never experienced it before.

"The idea was to give a group of religious leaders – rabbis, priests, ministers, pastors, monks – a high dose of psilocybin to see what would happen," says Pollan. "These were people who had never taken psychedelics before… The great thing about this podcast episode is that you get to hear some of these study participants tell their stories in their own words."

