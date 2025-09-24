"The Bride!" brings supernatural twist to Bonnie and Clyde formula

My biggest celebrity crush of all time, Jessie Buckley, is playing a badass? In a movie I had no idea had been made? With Christian Bale? And it looks like Bonnie and Clyde, except with monsters?

Why yes, I would like to have some of that, please. The Bride! is directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and, in addition to Bale and Buckley, also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, and Annette Bening. Fans won't have to wait too long to see this intriguing project, as "The Bride!" is slated for release in early 2026.

