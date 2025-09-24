Toddler's reckless tricycle operation led to lawsuit in bizarre 1961 case

I had a good chuckle at this article from 1961 titled " Tricycle Operator Deemed Too Reckless." This vintage news story was dug up and shared by weirduniverse.net. The article explains that the parents of a 3-year-old named Eddie Jones were facing a lawsuit due to Eddie being a terrible "tricycle operator" and peddling into a woman named Bertha at full speed.

It sounds like poor Eddie got his tricycle license taken away that day.

Driving a tricycle is apparently serious business. There are many things to worry about in this world, but I had never considered reckless, 3-year-old tricycle drivers to be a possible threat until reading this article.

From The Article: "Little Eddie, who was on his tricycle, gathered a full head of steam and without a warning yell of any nature propelled his tricycle with great force into the body of Bertha Wolfe while her back was turned," the petition charged. The plaintiff contends that the senior Jones knew that his son "was a reckless and incompetent operator of the tricycle."

