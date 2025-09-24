Why is patent art so weird?

Yes, I know patent application art is weird because you have to represent often nebulous concepts while also being as specific as possible, but still. What kind of Internet would this be if we couldn't laugh at it regardless? Context Free Patent Art is a sort of sister project to Hazard Symbols That F*ck Hard, and the next stop on my quest to uncover every weird niche blog out there. (The best one is still Food On My Dog.) Feast your eyes on this:

Half the fun of these is trying to figure out what they could possibly be for. Automated cat locator, maybe?

Psychic blast?

Suspicious assemblage of little guys? No one really knows, and that's the point. As presented, Context-Free Patent Art is a collection of bizarre, simplistic images that grant insight into the world of thousands of product designers out there, and I think that's really cool. It is, admittedly, also very funny to gawk at the little guys.