Wife of ghoul excuses ghoulish behavior, blames hippies

Katie Miller, wife of Stephen Miller, and lackey to Elon Musk, talks about heroic Erika Kirk, who sold hats and T-shirts at her slain husband's carnival of a "funeral.

At Charlie Kirk's circus of a funeral, his widow Erika attempted a saintly pose, albeit with a shower of fireworks, forgiving the killer and preaching love before pivoting to theatrics that felt more WWE than Sunday service. Trump followed by ditching mercy altogether, snarling about "hating opponents" as if it were a campaign rally. Katie Miller's husband, Temu Cobra Commander, led the congregants down a hate-filled scree, discussing their proud lineage and denouncing perceived enemies: "You have nothing. You are nothing. You are wickedness, you are jealousy, you are envy, you are hatred. You are nothing."

Hippies were famed for the motto "make love, not war," so I am not seeing the leap to gun violence. Defending a woman who can stand up and sell memorabilia after their husband is murdered seems to be more depraved.

