Yakuza 3 remake comes with villain-focused companion game

Someone needs to check in on the people at Ryu ga Gotoku Studio, best known for (and named after) their Yakuza series. They're famous for putting out multiple high-quality games a year between the main Yakuza series, spinoffs, and the weird experimental stuff, which sounds exhausting enough on its own without taking their newest stunt into account: RGG Studio just simultaneously announced two full-sized games that will be released on the same day. Granted, one of them is a remake of 2009's Yakuza 3, which doubtlessly lightens the load, but… still, man, come on. When was the last time those devs saw their families?

In any case, the remake and its companion piece Dark Ties, which stars Yakuza 3's villain in a new story of his own, will be launching this February. GTA 6 who?