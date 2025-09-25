Alex Jones sports Hitler mustache

Alex Jones, the supplement salesman and far-right commentator on the hook for $1.5bn in damages after defaming the families of children killed in mass shootings, has a new ploy for attention: he has grown a toothbrush mustache. Fashionable in the earlier part of the 20th century, it went out of vogue due to its most famous wearer: Adolf Hitler. Lest anyone think his new facial hair merely an awkward gesture, he made immediately clear he was emulating Hitler.

"Being a white guy that has German features, classical German features, and with a Hitler mustache, and it was very interesting," he remarked. "I could tell you it had a wild effect on women. I thought they were about to start throwing their panties at me. And they didn't know why… Lex Luther meets Adolf Hitler looks with blue eyes, and they just didn't know what to do. They're like melting."

How The Onion competes with reality may be a mystery, and yet it does.

Jones has effectively manipulated the courts into letting him skate around the judgments against him, but consequences press slowly in: Texas judge orders Alex Jones assets sold to pay Sandy Hook families.