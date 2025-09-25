Author of anti-Tylenol autism study was paid by lawyers suing Tylenol manufacturer

President Donald Trump this week declared that Tylenol, generically known as acetaminophen or paracetamol, causes autism when used by pregnant women: "Don't take it," he told them. The evidence presented centered on a study authored by Dr. Andrea Baccarelli which contradicts the body of scientific evidence finding no causal link between the painkiller and autism. Baccarelli was reportedly paid $150,000 by lawyers suing the drug's manufacturer, but his expert testimony was earlier thrown out by a federal judge who concluded he was misrepresenting study results.

Court filings reveal Dr. Andrea Baccarelli, then a professor at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, said in sworn testimony that he provided more than 200 hours of work on behalf of the plaintiffs at $700 per hour, totaling at least $150,000. But Denise Cote, the federal judge overseeing the case in the Southern District of New York, ultimately dismissed the lawsuit and tossed out Baccarelli's expert testimony. Baccarelli "cherry-picked and misrepresented study results and refused to acknowledge the role of genetics in the etiology" of autism and ADHD, Cote wrote in her opinion.

The White House says it doesn't matter if he was paid and pointed to other studies by people who were not paid.

two studies conducted in recent years have identified a possible association between acetaminophen use and autism, though decades of past research — including a 2024 study of 2.5 million children — found no such link. Medical experts have also cautioned that correlation between Tylenol use and autism does not equate to causation, and that other confounding factors may be at play.

The most obvious seems to be that acetaminophen is the painkiller recommended for pregnant women, so it correlates to everything that goes wrong. Ibuprofen and other NSAIDs are known to be much riskier. Interesting how autism here ends up posed as the mother's problem—and a problem whose explicit remedy ("Don't take it") strips them of medical self-determination and expects them to live with pain.