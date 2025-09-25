Bolton, who predicted Trump would seek "personal retribution," now facing potential criminal charges

The Justice Department is preparing to file criminal charges against former National Security Advisor John Bolton as early as Friday, according to sources familiar with the matter cited by CNN:

It comes as Trump has called for the department to prosecute his political opponents, and as Justice Department prosecutors are looking at charging another adversary, former FBI Director Jim Comey. An attorney from the deputy attorney general's office has been pressing the Maryland US attorney's office this week to charge Bolton on or before Friday, according to the sources.

Bolton, known for his hawkish neoconservative views, briefly served in the Trump administration before their relationship deteriorated. Following his departure, Bolton published a memoir containing critical assessments of Trump's leadership, writing that "a mountain of facts demonstrates that Trump is unfit to be President." He also predicted that Trump would use a second term for "personal retribution" and to purge the administration of everyone except "sycophants."

