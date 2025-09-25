Dark Horse and Lucasfilm resurrect Hisao Tamaki's Star Wars manga with deluxe Kickstarter editions

In 1997, manga artist Hisao Tamaki took on what sounds like an impossible task: retelling Star Wars: A New Hope as manga. The result wasn't just a straight adaptation, it was a dynamic reimagining that somehow captured the spirit of the movie while filtering it through the lens of late-90s Japanese comics. Fans loved it, critics loved it, and in 1999, the English edition received an Eisner Award for Best U.S. Edition of Foreign Material.

Now, almost thirty years later, Dark Horse Comics and Lucasfilm are giving Tamaki's version the kind of treatment you'd expect for a beloved cultural artifact. The Art of Star Wars: A New Hope—The Manga just launched on Kickstarter, offering two hefty volumes that reproduce Tamaki's original art boards in meticulous detail. There's also a new English translation, pulled directly from Tamaki's handwritten Japanese text.

And, because this is Dark Horse's first Kickstarter, it looks like they're pulling out all the stops. There are slipcased hardcovers, minimalist variants, oversized "Masterpiece Editions" in faux-leather clamshell cases, and even a signed Darth Vader edition (limited to 25 sets worldwide). Alongside the books, you can also get curated art prints that highlight the pencil marks, paste-ups, and editorial notes found on the original pages.

Dark Horse president Mike Richardson calls it "Star Wars like you've never seen it." Tamaki, remembering being asked if he wanted to draw Star Wars, said his response was immediate: "A New Hope? Absolutely! I have to draw Star Wars."

A standard retail edition will be available in 2026, but the Kickstarter backer versions are exclusive, ship earlier, and won't be reprinted.

To celebrate the launch, Dark Horse has also shared the first five pages, starring manga Luke Skywalker.

Page from "The Art of Star Wars: A New Hope—The Manga." Used with permission.

Page from "The Art of Star Wars: A New Hope—The Manga." Used with permission.

Page from "The Art of Star Wars: A New Hope—The Manga." Used with permission.

Page from "The Art of Star Wars: A New Hope—The Manga." Used with permission.