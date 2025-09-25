Escape to a simpler era with this time capsule of 2010s Internet

Between Web 3.0 enshittifying everything and, you know, all the Nazi stuff, 2025's Internet honestly kind of sucks. As part of my quest to document all the weird little corners of the Internet, though, I've come across the antidote to just this sort of malaise: Pretend2010Internet, a forum where users do just that. Granted, the era of rage comics and Justin Bieber hate is in the past for a reason, but if it's this or AI…

My personal favorite part, though, is the wild speculation on next-gen consoles. Imagine if the PlayStation 4 actually looked like this! I can't wait to play InFamous 3 on it.